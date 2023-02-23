Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF commander hosts opening to AAS23 [Image 8 of 9]

    SETAF-AF commander hosts opening to AAS23

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2023

    Photo by Maj. Cain Claxton 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund makes opening remarks at the African Alumni Symposium in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Feb. 26, 2023. Wasmund, commanding general of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, was joined by former African graduates of the Army War College to attend the African Alumni Symposium at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center Feb. 26 to March 2. The symposium is a U.S. Africa Command annual event bringing together African alumni from U.S. military education schools. Every three years, the Army takes its turn to host African graduates of the Army War College. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Cain S. Claxton)

    This work, SETAF-AF commander hosts opening to AAS23 [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Cain Claxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SETAF-AF commander makes opening remarks at African Alumni Symposium

    African Alumni Symposium

