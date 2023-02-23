Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF commander makes opening remarks at African Alumni Symposium

    SETAF-AF commander hosts opening to AAS23

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2023

    Story by Maj. Cain Claxton 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Carlisle, Pennsylvania -- The commanding general of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, hosted the opening session of the African Alumni Symposium Feb. 26 here.

    Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commander of SETAF-AF in Vicenza, Italy, joined with dozens of army leaders from Africa to begin the week of discussion on "collaborative security building," the theme of this year's symposium.

    Wasmund signaled the need for collective commitment among participants to work together to solve mutual security challenges in Africa, such as the influence of malign actors.

    "Without countering that influence, we will not be successful in the future," Wasmund said. "So your commitment to being here and continuing our relationship is essential to that. Each time we meet, if may only be a small step, but if we are not making progress, then we are losing."

    Dozens of participants from 19 African countries arrived Carlisle, most returning to the Army War College where they attended through the U.S. military's International Military Education and Training Program. Every three years, SETAF-AF and the Army War College host returning African graduates to network and collaborate on mutual defense and security issues.

