SETAF-AF commander makes opening remarks at African Alumni Symposium

Photo By Maj. Cain Claxton | Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund makes opening remarks at the African Alumni Symposium in...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Cain Claxton | Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund makes opening remarks at the African Alumni Symposium in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Feb. 26, 2023. Wasmund, commanding general of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, was joined by former African graduates of the Army War College to attend the African Alumni Symposium at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center Feb. 26 to March 2. The symposium is a U.S. Africa Command annual event bringing together African alumni from U.S. military education schools. Every three years, the Army takes its turn to host African graduates of the Army War College. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Cain S. Claxton) see less | View Image Page

Carlisle, Pennsylvania -- The commanding general of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, hosted the opening session of the African Alumni Symposium Feb. 26 here.



Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commander of SETAF-AF in Vicenza, Italy, joined with dozens of army leaders from Africa to begin the week of discussion on "collaborative security building," the theme of this year's symposium.



Wasmund signaled the need for collective commitment among participants to work together to solve mutual security challenges in Africa, such as the influence of malign actors.



"Without countering that influence, we will not be successful in the future," Wasmund said. "So your commitment to being here and continuing our relationship is essential to that. Each time we meet, if may only be a small step, but if we are not making progress, then we are losing."



Dozens of participants from 19 African countries arrived Carlisle, most returning to the Army War College where they attended through the U.S. military's International Military Education and Training Program. Every three years, SETAF-AF and the Army War College host returning African graduates to network and collaborate on mutual defense and security issues.