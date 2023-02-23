Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kennedy's last extension [Image 4 of 4]

    Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kennedy's last extension

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kennedy, the operations sergeant major for the 297th Regional Support Group, extends his oath of enlistment at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Feb. 26, 2023. Kennedy began his military career in Guam when he joined the Army Reserves at the age of 17 in 1985. After serving this extension, he will have served for 43 years. He's been an IT professional for more than 30 years and currently services the Alaska Army Guard's helicopter fleet on a full-time basis at Bryant Army Airfield on JBER. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 14:36
    Photo ID: 7651230
    VIRIN: 230226-Z-SR689-0004
    Resolution: 5765x3975
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kennedy's last extension [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pride in Service
    Road to 40+
    Inspiring The Next Generation
    Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kennedy's last extension

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Formation
    Alaska
    NCO
    AKNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT