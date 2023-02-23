Pride in Service

Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kennedy, the operations sergeant major for the 297th Regional Support Group, extends his oath of enlistment at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Feb. 26, 2023. Kennedy began his military career in Guam when he joined the Army Reserves at the age of 17 in 1985. After serving this extension, he will have served for 43 years. He's been an IT professional for more than 30 years and currently services the Alaska Army Guard's helicopter fleet on a full-time basis at Bryant Army Airfield on JBER. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

Date Taken: 02.26.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US