Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd AABn conducts Urban Operations Training during Intrepid Maven 23.2 [Image 6 of 11]

    2nd AABn conducts Urban Operations Training during Intrepid Maven 23.2

    ISRAEL

    02.26.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gage Perry, an assault amphibious vehicle crewman with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, participates in a Urban Operations Training range during Intrepid Maven 23.2, in Israel, Feb. 26, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between USMARCENT and the IDF designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 14:33
    Photo ID: 7651208
    VIRIN: 230226-M-RQ720-1117
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 42.47 MB
    Location: IL
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd AABn conducts Urban Operations Training during Intrepid Maven 23.2 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Emma Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd AABn conducts Urban Operations Training during Intrepid Maven 23.2
    2nd AABn conducts Urban Operations Training during Intrepid Maven 23.2
    2nd AABn conducts Urban Operations Training during Intrepid Maven 23.2
    2nd AABn conducts Urban Operations Training during Intrepid Maven 23.2
    2nd AABn conducts Urban Operations Training during Intrepid Maven 23.2
    2nd AABn conducts Urban Operations Training during Intrepid Maven 23.2
    2nd AABn conducts Urban Operations Training during Intrepid Maven 23.2
    2nd AABn conducts Urban Operations Training during Intrepid Maven 23.2
    2nd AABn conducts Urban Operations Training during Intrepid Maven 23.2
    2nd AABn conducts Urban Operations Training during Intrepid Maven 23.2
    2nd AABn conducts Urban Operations Training during Intrepid Maven 23.2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IDF
    2D MARDIV
    USMARCENT
    2D AABN
    INTREPIDMAVEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT