A U.S. Marine with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, participates in a Urban Operations Training range during Intrepid Maven 23.2, in Israel, Feb. 26, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between USMARCENT and the IDF designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 14:46 Photo ID: 7651203 VIRIN: 230226-M-RQ720-1037 Resolution: 7093x4731 Size: 33.73 MB Location: IL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd AABn conducts Urban Operations Training during Intrepid Maven 23.2 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Emma Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.