ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 25, 2023) Illicit drugs interdicted by USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146) sit on the deck of a fishing vessel during an inventory by U.S. Coast Guard personnel operating in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 25, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|02.25.2023
|02.26.2023 05:59
|ARABIAN SEA
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Interdicts Illegal Drugs Shipment in Arabian Sea
