    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Interdicts Illegal Drugs Shipment in Arabian Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 25, 2023) Illicit drugs interdicted by USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146) sit on the deck of a fishing vessel during an inventory by U.S. Coast Guard personnel operating in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 25, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

