ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 25, 2023) Illicit drugs interdicted by USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146) sit on the deck of a fishing vessel during an inventory by U.S. Coast Guard personnel operating in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 25, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 05:59 Photo ID: 7650966 VIRIN: 230225-N-NO146-1002 Resolution: 1841x1381 Size: 999.62 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Interdicts Illegal Drugs Shipment in Arabian Sea [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.