USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill

230224-N-NH267-1111 GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 24, 2023) Damage Controlman 1st Class Ronald Monteroso, right, trains Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Daniel Zamora during a general quarters drill aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 24, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

