    USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill [Image 10 of 12]

    USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill

    GULF OF OMAN

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230224-N-NH267-1073 GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 24, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) man a fire hose during a general quarters drill on the messdecks of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 03:36
    Photo ID: 7650916
    VIRIN: 230224-N-NH257-1073
    Resolution: 4592x3280
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

