USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill

230224-N-NH267-1073 GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 24, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) man a fire hose during a general quarters drill on the messdecks of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

