Sgt. Manuel Elias from Charlie Troop, 3-71 Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and a Finnish soldier help Pfc. Albert Henderson into warm dry clothes after participating in the ice break drill during Exercise Arctic Forge in Sodankyla Garrison, Finland on Feb. 23, 2023. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host-nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army's Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaylan Joseph)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 02:57 Photo ID: 7650832 VIRIN: 230223-A-FS119-728 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.31 MB Location: SODANKYLA, FI Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3-71 Cavalry Regiment, 1BCT, 10th Mountain Division train on what to do if a soldier breaks through ice while crossing a river during Defense Exercise North in Sodankyla Garrison, Finland, during Exercise Arctic Forge '23 on Feb. 23, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.