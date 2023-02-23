Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 61/2 Builds Field Hospital in Serinyol, Türkiye 02.25.23 [Image 4 of 12]

    Task Force 61/2 Builds Field Hospital in Serinyol, Türkiye 02.25.23

    TURKEY

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. James Bourgeois 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Task Force 61/2, begins to unload humanitarian aid at Serinyol, Türkiye, Feb. 25, 2023. At the request of the Turkish government, U.S. military personnel assigned to Task Force 61/2 and 39th Air Base Wing are tasked with building a field hospital for the citizens who were affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake. Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2) is operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James Bourgeois/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 01:09
    VIRIN: 230225-M-GU107-1014
    Location: TR
    This work, Task Force 61/2 Builds Field Hospital in Serinyol, Türkiye 02.25.23 [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt James Bourgeois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVEUR
    EUCOM
    MARFOREUR/AF
    Task Force 61/2
    TURKIYEHADR

