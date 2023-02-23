Task Force 61/2 Builds Field Hospital in Serinyol, Türkiye 02.25.23

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 39th Air Base Wing, begin building a field hospital at Serinyol, Türkiye, Feb. 25, 2023. At the request of the Turkish government, U.S. military personnel assigned to Task Force 61/2 and 39th Air Base Wing are tasked with building a field hospital for the citizens who were affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake. Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2) is operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James Bourgeois/Released)

