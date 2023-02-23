A member of theDominican Republic Air Force (FARD) poses for a photo in an A-10C Thunderbolt II during an airshow at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 19, 2023.The airshow was dedicated to the FARD's 75th anniversary where both U.S. and Dominican Republic aircraft demonstrated capabilities and strengthened their bond as partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica H. Smith-McMahan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2023 21:55 Photo ID: 7650734 VIRIN: 230219-F-NC874-0010 Resolution: 4041x2003 Size: 806.11 KB Location: SAN ISIDRO, DO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forward Tiger 23 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.