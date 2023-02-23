An airshow spectator takes a photo of an A-10C Thunderbolt II during an airshow at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 19, 2023.The airshow was dedicated to the Dominican Republic’s 75th anniversary where both U.S. and Dominican Republic aircraft demonstrated capabilities and strengthened their bond as partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica H. Smith-McMahan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2023 21:55 Photo ID: 7650736 VIRIN: 230219-F-NC874-0039 Resolution: 6896x4871 Size: 2.42 MB Location: SAN ISIDRO, DO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forward Tiger 23 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.