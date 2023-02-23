Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCO Induction Ceremony 18 Feb 2023 - The Arch [Image 3 of 6]

    NCO Induction Ceremony 18 Feb 2023 - The Arch

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    02.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ayesha Long with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company 630th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Task Force Razor, passes through the arch during a Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction ceremony held at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Feb. 18, 2023. The NCO induction ceremony is a celebration of the newly promoted joining the ranks of a professional noncommissioned officer corps and emphasizes and builds on the pride all share as members of such an elite corps. The ceremony also serves to honor those men and women of the NCO Corps who have served with pride and distinction. The 369th Sustainment Brigade, known as the Harlem Hellfighters, is a historic organization in the New York Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    This work, NCO Induction Ceremony 18 Feb 2023 - The Arch [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hellfighters hold Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony in Theater

