U.S. Army Sgt. Victor Reyes with the Inland Cargo Transportation Company, 257th Movement Control Battalion, Task Force Gator, passes through the arch during a Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction ceremony held at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Feb. 18, 2023. The NCO induction ceremony is a celebration of the newly promoted joining the ranks of a professional noncommissioned officer corps and emphasizes and builds on the pride all share as members of such an elite corps. The ceremony also serves to honor those men and women of the NCO Corps who have served with pride and distinction. The 369th Sustainment Brigade, known as the Harlem Hellfighters, is a historic organization in the New York Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2023 13:27 Photo ID: 7650633 VIRIN: 230218-Z-RV314-1113 Resolution: 6222x4666 Size: 7.05 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCO Induction Ceremony 18 Feb 2023 - The Arch [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.