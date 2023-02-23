Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Holds a Pinning Ceremony. [Image 2 of 3]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Holds a Pinning Ceremony.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    230224-N-LZ409-1012 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Feb. 24, 2023) Command Master Chief William Kalmbach, Command Master Chief of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, has his new rank pinned on by his daughters during a pinning ceremony at PMRF. The anchors used to pin Kalmbach were previously worn by his father-in-law, Machinist's Mate Master Chief Edgardo Abutin. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

