Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Holds a Pinning Ceremony.

230224-N-LZ409-1021 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Feb. 24, 2023) Command Master Chief William Kalmbach, Command Master Chief of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, has his cover placed by his wife, Sheryl Kalmbach, during a pinning ceremony at PMRF. The anchors used to pin Kalmbach were previously worn by his father-in-law, Machinist's Mate Master Chief Edgardo Abutin. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

