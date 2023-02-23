Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    146th Airlift conducts Annual California Force Development Course [Image 3 of 3]

    146th Airlift conducts Annual California Force Development Course

    VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    Over 68 members of the California Air National Guard enriched their leadership skills Jan. 24 through 26, 2023 during the annual California Force Development Course held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Ventura, California. The members were given classes and briefings on topics including leadership skills, awards and decorations, Enlisted Performance Report writing, finance classes and human resource concepts such as unconscious bias among many other topics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Carzis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 19:57
    Photo ID: 7650167
    VIRIN: 230125-Z-QY689-0009
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: VENTURA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146th Airlift conducts Annual California Force Development Course [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    146th Airlift conducts Annual California Force Development Course
    146th Airlift conducts Annual California Force Development Course
    146th Airlift conducts Annual California Force Development Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    146th Airlift conducts Annual California Force Development Course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    146th Airlift Wing
    Hollywood Guard
    Force Develpment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT