Over 68 members of the California Air National Guard enriched their leadership skills Jan. 24 through 26, 2023 during the annual California Force Development Course held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Ventura, California. The members were given classes and briefings on topics including leadership skills, awards and decorations, Enlisted Performance Report writing, finance classes and human resource concepts such as unconscious bias among many other topics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Carzis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 19:57 Photo ID: 7650166 VIRIN: 230125-Z-QY689-0007 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 10.44 MB Location: VENTURA, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 146th Airlift conducts Annual California Force Development Course [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.