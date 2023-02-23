Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 2023 Air Force Trials Begin! [Image 3 of 3]

    The 2023 Air Force Trials Begin!

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Air Force Trial participants, service members and wounded warriors gather for a group photo at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 24, 2023. The Department of Defense created the Military Adaptive Sports Program to enhance warrior recovery by engaging wounded, ill and injured service members in ongoing, daily adaptive activities, based on their interests and ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy)

