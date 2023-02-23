Panel members share their experiences and insights during the inaugural Army South Women, Peace, and Security Symposium that took place in San Antonio, Texas on Feb. 22 and 23. This symposium included presentations, panel discussions, and question and answer sessions supporting the Women, Peace, and Security initiative. The United Nations Women, Peace, and Security initiative is designed to educate, advocate for, and expand the roles women play in national security and defense strategy throughout the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)

