Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army South Women, Peace, and Security Symposium [Image 5 of 7]

    Army South Women, Peace, and Security Symposium

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus 

    U.S. Army South

    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve & Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve, poses for a photo with two Ecuadorian soldiers attending the inaugural Army South Women, Peace, and Security Symposium at San Antonio, Texas on Feb. 22 and 23. This symposium included presentations, panel discussions, and question and answer sessions supporting the Women, Peace, and Security initiative. The United Nations Women, Peace, and Security initiative is designed to educate, advocate for, and expand the roles women play in national security and defense strategy throughout the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 16:56
    Photo ID: 7649471
    VIRIN: 230222-A-AK380-166
    Resolution: 5335x3557
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army South Women, Peace, and Security Symposium [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army South Women, Peace, and Security Symposium
    Army South Women, Peace, and Security Symposium
    Army South Women, Peace, and Security Symposium
    Army South Women, Peace, and Security Symposium
    Army South Women, Peace, and Security Symposium
    Army South Women, Peace, and Security Symposium
    Army South Women, Peace, and Security Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARSOUTH WPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT