Ceremonial spurs donated to continue Cavalry tradition

Maj. Christopher Rose, far left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Anderson, second from left, both with the 4th Attack Reconnaissance Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, presents Gina Kavesh and her sister in-law Michelle Kavesh, far right, with a Certificate of Appreciation for their donation of 543 ceremonial spurs to the Cavalry units at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Feb. 23.

