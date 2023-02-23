Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremonial spurs donated to continue Cavalry tradition [Image 4 of 4]

    Ceremonial spurs donated to continue Cavalry tradition

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Maj. Christopher Rose, far left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Anderson, second from left, both with the 4th Attack Reconnaissance Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, presents Gina Kavesh and her sister in-law Michelle Kavesh, far right, with a Certificate of Appreciation for their donation of 543 ceremonial spurs to the Cavalry units at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Feb. 23.

