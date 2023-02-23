Renton Western Wear store co-owner Gina Kavesh, far left, with her sister in-law Michelle Kavesh, far right, presents members of the 4th Attack Reconnaissance Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 6th Combat Aviation Brigade, with 543 ceremonial spurs to the Cavalry units at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Feb. 23.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.1677
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 16:41
|Photo ID:
|7649356
|VIRIN:
|770519-D-HT007-604
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|71.93 KB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ceremonial spurs donated to continue Cavalry tradition [Image 4 of 4], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ceremonial spurs donated to continue Cavalry tradition
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT