    Ceremonial spurs donated to continue Cavalry tradition [Image 3 of 4]

    Ceremonial spurs donated to continue Cavalry tradition

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.1677

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Renton Western Wear store co-owner Gina Kavesh, far left, with her sister in-law Michelle Kavesh, far right, presents members of the 4th Attack Reconnaissance Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 6th Combat Aviation Brigade, with 543 ceremonial spurs to the Cavalry units at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Feb. 23.

