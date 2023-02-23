JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (February 24, 2023) Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, presents awards to Sailors during an all hands call. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 16:17 Photo ID: 7649321 VIRIN: 230223-N-KN989-1009 Resolution: 7650x5464 Size: 6.2 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNRH Awards at Quarters [Image 9 of 9], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.