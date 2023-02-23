CNRH Awards at Quarters

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (February 24, 2023) Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, presents Petty Officer 1st Class Davis with a Navy flag letter of commendation during an all hands call. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 16:17
|Photo ID:
|7649315
|VIRIN:
|230223-N-KN989-1007
|Resolution:
|7649x5464
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
