    CNRH Awards at Quarters [Image 7 of 9]

    CNRH Awards at Quarters

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (February 24, 2023) Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, presents Petty Officer 1st Class Davis with a Navy flag letter of commendation during an all hands call. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 16:17
    Photo ID: 7649315
    VIRIN: 230223-N-KN989-1007
    Resolution: 7649x5464
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett

