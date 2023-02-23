JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (February 24, 2023) Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, presents Petty Officer 1st Class Davis with a Navy flag letter of commendation during an all hands call. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 16:17 Photo ID: 7649315 VIRIN: 230223-N-KN989-1007 Resolution: 7649x5464 Size: 4.99 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNRH Awards at Quarters [Image 9 of 9], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.