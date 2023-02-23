Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Corps of Engineers employee thinks big by patenting petite wagon creation [Image 6 of 7]

    Army Corps of Engineers employee thinks big by patenting petite wagon creation

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Michelle Baldridge, a project scheduler for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, stands next to her patented invention, the Petite Gato, staged at Inventionland in Pittsburgh, Feb. 22, 2023. The Petite Gato is a self-propelled wagon that raises and lowers for easy loading and unloading equipment. Baldridge worked for the Pittsburgh District since 2008, with nearly 35 years of federal government service. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michel Sauret)

    This work, Army Corps of Engineers employee thinks big by patenting petite wagon creation [Image 7 of 7], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers employee thinks big by patenting petite wagon creation

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    invention
    wagon
    patent
    Pittsburgh District

