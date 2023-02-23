Army Corps of Engineers employee thinks big by patenting petite wagon creation

Michelle Baldridge, a project scheduler for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, shakes hands with with George Davison, founder and CEO of Inventionland, while standing by her patented invention, the Petite Gato, in Pittsburgh, Feb. 22, 2023. The Petite Gato is a self-propelled wagon that raises and lowers for easy loading and unloading equipment. Baldridge has been working for the Pittsburgh District since 2008, with nearly 35 years of federal government service. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michel Sauret)

