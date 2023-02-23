Commander Naval Submarine Forces hosts Submarine Conference of the Americas at U.S. Southern Command

Allied submarine force commanders listen to national briefs during the 2nd annual Submarine Conference of the Americas (SCOTA) at U.S. Southern Command in Miami, Florida, Feb. 14, 2023. SCOTA is a multinational conference with attendees from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and the U.S. This is the second annual SCOTA hosted by Western Hemisphere (WHEM) undersea leadership from allied and partner submarine-operating nations to showcase and address national undersea domain capabilities, the challenges of interoperability, and undersea collaboration against strategic competitors in the WHEM. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

