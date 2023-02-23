Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander Naval Submarine Forces hosts Submarine Conference of the Americas at U.S. Southern Command [Image 1 of 2]

    Commander Naval Submarine Forces hosts Submarine Conference of the Americas at U.S. Southern Command

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Allied submarine force commanders listen to national briefs during the 2nd annual Submarine Conference of the Americas (SCOTA) at U.S. Southern Command in Miami, Florida, Feb. 14, 2023. SCOTA is a multinational conference with attendees from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and the U.S. This is the second annual SCOTA hosted by Western Hemisphere (WHEM) undersea leadership from allied and partner submarine-operating nations to showcase and address national undersea domain capabilities, the challenges of interoperability, and undersea collaboration against strategic competitors in the WHEM. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 12:13
    Photo ID: 7648388
    VIRIN: 230214-N-GR655-0403
    Resolution: 3167x2200
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Naval Submarine Forces hosts Submarine Conference of the Americas at U.S. Southern Command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander Naval Submarine Forces hosts Submarine Conference of the Americas at U.S. Southern Command
    Commander Naval Submarine Forces hosts Submarine Conference of the Americas at U.S. Southern Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submarine Force
    SUBFOR
    Submarine Conference of the Americas
    SCOTA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT