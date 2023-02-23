AOTW Tech. Sgt. John Khandzhayan

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Khandzhayan, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Commander’s Actions Group noncommissioned officer in charge, was awarded the title of Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 24, 2023. Khandzhayan was awarded the title for his crucial role in organizing multiple visits from distinguished visitors such as the Secretary of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

