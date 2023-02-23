Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AOTW Tech. Sgt. John Khandzhayan [Image 4 of 4]

    AOTW Tech. Sgt. John Khandzhayan

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Khandzhayan, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Commander’s Actions Group noncommissioned officer in charge, was awarded the title of Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 24, 2023. Khandzhayan was awarded the title for his crucial role in organizing multiple visits from distinguished visitors such as the Secretary of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 08:48
    Photo ID: 7647853
    VIRIN: 230224-F-JM042-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 170.09 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, AOTW Tech. Sgt. John Khandzhayan [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    521st AMOW
    Airlifter of the Week
    AOTW

