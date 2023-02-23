U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Khandzhayan, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Commander’s Actions Group noncommissioned officer in charge, holds up a coin he was awarded after earning the title of Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 24, 2023. Khandzhayan is motivated by his family and his desire to honor his family name by doing his best every day and giving people a reason to always use his name in association with hard work and good deeds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 08:48 Photo ID: 7647851 VIRIN: 230224-F-JM048-1086 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.88 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AOTW Tech. Sgt. John Khandzhayan [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.