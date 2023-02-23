Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AOTW Tech. Sgt. John Khandzhayan [Image 3 of 4]

    AOTW Tech. Sgt. John Khandzhayan

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Khandzhayan, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Commander’s Actions Group noncommissioned officer in charge, holds up a coin he was awarded after earning the title of Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 24, 2023. Khandzhayan is motivated by his family and his desire to honor his family name by doing his best every day and giving people a reason to always use his name in association with hard work and good deeds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 08:48
    Photo ID: 7647851
    VIRIN: 230224-F-JM048-1086
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    This work, AOTW Tech. Sgt. John Khandzhayan [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    521st AMOW
    Airlifter of the Week
    AOTW

