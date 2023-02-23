CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes

U.S. Air Force Airmen unload humanitarian aid supplies from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, to provide international aid to Türkiye at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 21, 2023. The 8th EAS personnel airlifted more than 300,000 pounds of aid, providing humanitarian assistance in response to the devastating impacts in Türkiye following the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

Date Taken: 02.20.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 by SSgt Gerald Willis