    CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes [Image 4 of 9]

    CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes

    TURKEY

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen unload humanitarian aid supplies from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, to provide international aid to Türkiye at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 21, 2023. The 8th EAS personnel airlifted more than 300,000 pounds of aid, providing humanitarian assistance in response to the devastating impacts in Türkiye following the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

