    CNP Visits USS Stout (DDG 55) in Norfolk [Image 4 of 8]

    CNP Visits USS Stout (DDG 55) in Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    230222-N-TH560-0590 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 22, 2023) – Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman and Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. speak to Sailors during an all-hands call aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55), Feb. 22, 2023. Cheeseman and Terrell visited commands on the waterfront at Naval Station Norfolk to discuss career, pay and personnel services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 02:21
    Photo ID: 7647286
    VIRIN: 230222-N-TH560-590
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, CNP Visits USS Stout (DDG 55) in Norfolk [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNP
    FLTCM
    AHC
    MyNavyHR
    MyNavy HR
    Richard Cheeseman

