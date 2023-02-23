Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Japan training session emphasizes employees’ contributions toward unit’s larger mission [Image 2 of 2]

    USAG Japan training session emphasizes employees’ contributions toward unit’s larger mission

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio, left, leads a “Garrison Academy” class session Thursday at USAG Japan headquarters that offered a comprehensive look at the unit’s mission, demographics and its widely dispersed geographic footprint throughout Japan. Nearly 100 garrison employees—including Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians and local-national employees—attended both in person and via computer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 01:45
    Photo ID: 7647277
    VIRIN: 230223-A-HP857-971
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Japan training session emphasizes employees’ contributions toward unit’s larger mission [Image 2 of 2], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Japan training session emphasizes employees’ contributions toward unit’s larger mission
    USAG Japan training session emphasizes employees’ contributions toward unit’s larger mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Japan training session emphasizes employees&rsquo; contributions toward unit&rsquo;s larger mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    Garrison Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT