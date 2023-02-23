USAG Japan training session emphasizes employees’ contributions toward unit’s larger mission

U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio, center, gives a command brief as part of a “Garrison Academy” class session Thursday at USAG Japan headquarters that offered a comprehensive look at the unit’s mission, demographics and its widely dispersed geographic footprint throughout Japan.

