Marines from MCB Camp Blaz graduate from Lance Corporal Seminar

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Maurice Brantley, chief instructor for the Lance Corporal Seminar at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, center-left, poses for a photo with the graduates of the most recent seminar during a graduation ceremony held at the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron facility aboard Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on Feb. 24, 2023. The Lance Corporal Seminar is part of a Marines' Professional Military Education, teaching leadership fundamentals and allowing students to deepen their knowledge of the Marine Corps ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

