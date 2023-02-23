Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines from MCB Camp Blaz graduate from Lance Corporal Seminar [Image 2 of 3]

    Marines from MCB Camp Blaz graduate from Lance Corporal Seminar

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Milton Donatus, director of the Lance Corporal Seminar at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, presents a certificate of completion to Lance Cpl. Jeremiah Castleberry, a ground electronics maintenance technician assigned to Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, during the seminar's graduation ceremony held at the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron facility aboard Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on Feb. 24, 2023. The Lance Corporal Seminar is part of a Marines' Professional Military Education, teaching leadership fundamentals and allowing students to deepen their knowledge of the Marine Corps ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

    This work, Marines from MCB Camp Blaz graduate from Lance Corporal Seminar [Image 3 of 3], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

