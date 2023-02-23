Czech Republic Ambassador Visits USS Arizona Memorial

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Feb. 23, 2023) Ambassador Jaroslav Olsa, Consul General of the Czech Republic in Los Angeles, and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Eric Ruttenberg, Acting Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, render honors during a wreath laying ceremony in the shrine room aboard the USS Arizona Memorial, Feb. 23, 2023. The ceremony was conducted to honor Czech Americans who served aboard USS Arizona (BB 39). The USS Arizona Memorial serves as the final resting ground for the 1,177 men who perished aboard Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

