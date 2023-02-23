Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Trejo 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Feb. 23, 2023) Ambassador Jaroslav Olsa, Consul General of the Czech Republic in Los Angeles, honors Czech Americans who served aboard USS Arizona (BB 39) in the shrine room aboard the USS Arizona Memorial with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Eric Ruttenberg, Acting Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a wreath laying ceremony, Feb. 23, 2023. The USS Arizona Memorial serves as the final resting ground for the 1,177 men who perished aboard Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 22:05
    Photo ID: 7647095
    VIRIN: 230223-N-XG464-1070
    Resolution: 3991x2661
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, zech Republic Ambassador Visits USS Arizona Memorial [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Jonathan Trejo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Czech Republic Ambassador Visits USS Arizona Memorial

    Wreath Laying Ceremony
    Ambassador Jaroslav Olsa
    Czech Republic (Czech Republic)
    Deputy Commander U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Arizona Memorial

