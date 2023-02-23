zech Republic Ambassador Visits USS Arizona Memorial

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Feb. 23, 2023) Ambassador Jaroslav Olsa, Consul General of the Czech Republic in Los Angeles, honors Czech Americans who served aboard USS Arizona (BB 39) in the shrine room aboard the USS Arizona Memorial with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Eric Ruttenberg, Acting Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a wreath laying ceremony, Feb. 23, 2023. The USS Arizona Memorial serves as the final resting ground for the 1,177 men who perished aboard Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

