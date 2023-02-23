LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. (Feb. 10, 2023)-- The All-Women flyover team for Super Bowl LVII poses for group photos at Luke Air Force Base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bobby Bladock)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 17:45
|Photo ID:
|7646853
|VIRIN:
|230210-N-TV337-1041
|Resolution:
|3144x4724
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All-Women flyover team for Super Bowl LVII [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Robert Baldock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT