    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All-Women flyover team for Super Bowl LVII [Image 1 of 5]

    All-Women flyover team for Super Bowl LVII

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Baldock 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. (Feb. 10, 2023)-- The All-Women flyover team for Super Bowl LVII poses for group photos at Luke Air Force Base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bobby Bladock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 17:45
    VIRIN: 230210-N-TV337-1011
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All-Women flyover team for Super Bowl LVII [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Robert Baldock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #FlyNavyWomen
    #SuperBowlFlyover2023

