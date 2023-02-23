Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    AFW2 Trials 2023

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Airman John Lewis 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Members of the Air Force Wounded Warrior swimming team exchange laughter during swim practice at Nellis AFB, Nev. Feb. 23, 2023. In 2011, the Department of Defense created the Military Adaptive Sports Program to enhance warrior recovery by engaging wounded, ill, and injured service members in ongoing daily adaptive activities based on their interest and ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman John Lewis IV).

    This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by Amn John Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

