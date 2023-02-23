AFW2 Trials 2023

Members of the Air Force Wounded Warrior swimming team exchange laughter during swim practice at Nellis AFB, Nev. Feb. 23, 2023. In 2011, the Department of Defense created the Military Adaptive Sports Program to enhance warrior recovery by engaging wounded, ill, and injured service members in ongoing daily adaptive activities based on their interest and ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman John Lewis IV).

