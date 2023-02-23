Andy Oliver, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, rows during rowing practice at Nellis AFB, Nev. Feb. 23, 2023. In 2011, the Department of Defense created the Military Adaptive Sports Program to enhance warrior recovery by engaging wounded, ill, and injured service members in ongoing daily adaptive activities based on their interest and ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman John Lewis IV).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 18:01 Photo ID: 7646821 VIRIN: 230223-F-MH901-2037 Resolution: 3217x2623 Size: 1016.72 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by Amn John Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.