Head coach Lemija “Meha” Allen, second from left, 46th Aviation Support Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, looks on as a player executes a layup during tryouts for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord team that will face off against the Seattle Super Hawks Feb. 25.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 14:48 Photo ID: 7646463 VIRIN: 230223-D-HT007-652 Resolution: 450x640 Size: 122.62 KB Location: TACOMA, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hoop dreams [Image 2 of 2], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.