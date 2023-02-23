Head coach Lemija “Meha” Allen, right, 46th Aviation Support Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, gives directions to a team hopeful during tryouts for the upcoming exhibition basketball team against the Seattle Super Hawks professional basketball team Feb. 25.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 14:48
|Photo ID:
|7646462
|VIRIN:
|230223-D-HT007-569
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|121.29 KB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
This work, Hoop dreams [Image 2 of 2], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS
