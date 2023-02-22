Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Archbishop for Military Services Gives Ash Wednesday Mass at Walter Reed [Image 6 of 6]

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    For the past decade, the Archbishop for the Military Services, Timothy Broglio, has led the Ash Wednesday Mass at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), and he continued that tradition this year, leading the liturgy on Feb. 22 in Memorial Auditorium.

