Archbishop for Military Services Gives Ash Wednesday Mass at Walter Reed

For the past decade, the Archbishop for the Military Services, Timothy Broglio, has led the Ash Wednesday Mass at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), and he continued that tradition this year, leading the liturgy on Feb. 22 in Memorial Auditorium.

